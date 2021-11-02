Chad Gable wants another shot at Finn Balor.

This week’s WWE RAW saw Balor defeat Gable in singles action. Gable then took to Twitter today and proposed a rematch, suggesting a 2 of 3 Falls Match, a Best of 7 Match, or an Ironman Match.

“My move. Your win. Touché. ⁣Losses like this don’t sit well with The Master. ⁣2/3 Falls? Best of 7? Ironman Match? I don’t care what it is… let’s run it back. ⁣#MasterGable #AlphaAcademy,” Gable wrote.

Balor has not responded to Gable’s challenge as of this writing, but he did tweet photos from the match earlier in the day.

You can see their full tweets below, along with footage from last night: