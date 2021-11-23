Charlotte Flair is happy with the state of the women’s divisions in WWE, feeling the female talents in the company are being treated fairly and receiving plenty of opportunities to shine. Her main focus right now is that the women of WWE continue to prove that they are deserving of the opportunities they receive.

“I think we’ve broken every single barrier,” Flair said during an interview on The Masked Man Show. “I think that it’s remaining consistent in those stoplight scenarios or big match feels or having that match that can be the main event. I’ve always believed that whatever story is the best should be the main event. It’s just a matter of getting there.”

Flair feels WWE has enough quality female talent on its main roster right now to carry the company through the near future. She praised Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley, who got their first taste of the main event on the main roster during the past year.

“I think we have every tool right now. Bianca Belair – she’s a main eventer,” Flair said. “She has main-evented. She’ll do it again.”

Charlotte Flair mentioned other female talents who have yet to reach the main event. Flair thinks they will all get a chance to shine at some point. Several of the names she mentioned were called up to the main roster within the past few months.

“We have what it takes,” Flair said. “Now you’re gonna see Shotzi Blackhart. You’re gonna see Toni Storm. You’re gonna see Aliyah. You’re gonna see Liv Morgan. All these people are gonna get the [opportunity] but it does not happen overnight. I’m here where I am as a 12-time women’s champion going, ‘I still need to work on things’. It takes getting to the top and falling and getting to the top and falling and seeing what that [is all about] and now I’m on TV consistently.

“Bianca just got a taste of that and she’s gonna get there again and be a bigger star and be even more charismatic and want it even more because I see it in her. I’ve been in a match with her now on RAW twice. Like, it just takes time. And that’s what we need.”

The amount of time allocated to women’s wrestling in WWE and other promotions has been a hot-button issue among many fans. Some outsiders may complain about what they see week to week, but Charlotte Flair feels it’s unfair to criticize the amount of TV time most women get on the main roster.

“When I was on RAW I was the first main event back from COVID,” Flair explained. “And if you count how many times I main evented, whether it was with Nikki A.S.H. or Rhea or Bianca or whatever other segment it was – like, I was in [three-segment] matches all the [time]. I had a lot of time. So I feel like I can not say [that]. The storylines that I have been in on RAW, I can not say that. They do give us time. And on RAW, if you look, every female – you had Eva Marie. You had Doudrop. You had Shayna, Nia, Alexa Bliss, myself, Nikki A.S.H., Rhea Ripley – like, everyone was on TV so I don’t think that’s fair for people to say.”

Nia Jax was involved in a rough match with Flair on RAW back in August and was released by WWE earlier this month. Flair said they’re, “still best friends,” regardless of what appeared to happen between them on TV.

“You know what I think happened? Nia and I – when I talk about poking the bear – you hit your friends harder,” Flair said. “So, like, you hit your friends harder. I truly believe [that]. Like, anytime I’ve been in a match with someone I feel super comfortable with [that can happen], and that’s really what it was.”

