AEW’s CM Punk appeared on tonight’s episode of Dynamite, taking time to address his developing rival, Eddie Kingston. But first, Punk wanted to address the news that former AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, has entered an inpatient alcohol treatment program.

“I’ll spend all my time out here listening to you chant for him right now because it’s important,” Punk said. “It’s important to me. I have some history with Jon Moxley. We aren’t super tight, we aren’t the best of friends, but, you know, I was traveling here in a car. I got Larry riding shotgun, and I get a phone call and I get this situation explained to me. I know what it’s like to go, and go, and go, and have to be so tough, and better than everyone else. And wrap up injuries, and be sick and show up to work, and all these things that get compounded, and help other people to be super generous. And eventually you get to a point where you have to take yourself off the hamster wheel, and I’ve been criticized for it. I don’t want anyone to criticize Jon Moxley because I am so goddamn proud of him.

“And I’ll say one last word about it — if anybody here or anybody at home watching television, if you’re in a place where you think you need help, get it. Ask for it, reach out, text somebody, call somebody. There’s nothing harder that you can do in the world but there’ nothing more courageous, as well. There’s nothing wrong with asking for help. There’s plenty of times in my career where I wish I asked for help and I didn’t, because I thought I was being a tough guy.”

Punk then shifted his focus to Eddie Kingston and how “The Mad King” interrupted him during last week’s episode of AEW Rampage, leading to security having to break the stars apart. Although Punk says a match at Full Gear is an option, he wants Kingston face-to-face this Friday.

“Eddie, if you got the balls, ’cause I got the time,” Punk stated. “I’ll be there in St. Louis and I’ll be there to accept your apology for interrupting me.”

Later in the show it was confirmed the two would meet face-to-face on Friday.

Other matches announced for this Friday’s Rampage include Red Velvet vs. The Bunny in an AEW TBS Title Tournament Match, and Adam Cole vs. John Silver in the main event. Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for live coverage of Friday’s show!

