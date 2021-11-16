In a new interview with Metro News, the current WWE United States Champion Damian Priest shared his thoughts on the numerous releases WWE has seen since early 2020. Among those releases were WWE stars Priest came up with in NXT, including Keith Lee, Mia Yim, and Karrion Kross, and others, so it’s understandable he feels uneasy after their departures.

“It’s unfortunate, obviously. It is not just our business, it’s in any business. That’s just the way it goes,” Priest explained. “I’ve lost more jobs and more opportunities than I can count.

“That’s the unfortunate part of life, especially in a business where you’re living your dream. So it hurts because we care about these people. We know they’re hurting, so we hurt.”

The Archer of Infamy admits that he almost feels a sense of survivor’s guilt seeing friends and co-workers being released from their contracts while he remains on the roster. However, he hopes those stars can focus on the positives and apply their talents elsewhere.

“It’s unfortunate. It’s like that survivor’s guilt – you feel guilty, but at the same time, it’s an odd feeling. But then you come to the realization, wait a minute, these are all incredible people! They’re gonna be fine,” Damian Priest said. “There’s that positive and that’s always my sentiment. ‘Well, now the world is yours. Go out and grab it!’

Since arriving on WWE’s main roster, Damian has had standout moments including teaming with international hip hop star Bad Bunny against Miz and Morrison at WrestleMania 37. As mentioned, he is also the current US Champion in his first reign after defeating Sheamus at SummerSlam this past August.

Damian Priest will go one-on-one against the current WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at this Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for live coverage of the show!