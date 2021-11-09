After losing his Team RAW Survivor Series spot to Bobby Lashley, Dominik Mysterio was attended to by a trainer on this week’s RAW. The trainer could be heard telling Rey Mysterio that Dominik had suffered a neck strain. Just then, Austin Theory appeared out of nowhere to take a selfie – to once again mock the Mysterios.

WWE’s Twitter account posted a GIF of Theory mocking the Mysterios with the caption: “Very evil, @ AustinTheory1…”

Almost instantly, fans took the post as a sign of WWE’s Twitter account paying homage to Danhausen.

Later on RAW, Theory tried to get a selfie with WWE Champion Big E, who reacted by swatting away Theory’s phone. WWE’s Twitter account wrote: “Very nice, @WWEBigE! 👏”

Danhausen posted screengrabs of the two posts, insinuating that WWE’s Twitter account used his catchphrases. The related tweets can be seen below.