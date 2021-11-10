In a recent conversation with Audacy, country music star and former lead singer of the band Hootie and the Blowfish, Darius Rucker, shared that he is a long-time pro wrestling fan.

Darius also noted that he intends to decorate his newly built man cave with a robe from his favorite wrestler, Ric Flair. Though his money was ultimately going to a good cause, Darius revealed that the robe itself was a hefty investment.

“Yes! I do own one of Ric Flair’s robes. I’ll never forget this, it was at the Jimmy V [Valvano] foundation, the cancer foundation — it was at their big party and auction,” he explained. “I’ll never forget, I walked in and I saw the Ric Flair robe and I turned to the Hootie boys and I said, ‘I don’t care what this costs me, I’m walking out of here with that.’ It cost me a lot of money… a LOT of money, but it was worth every penny.

Darius even goes as far as to claim that the 16-time World Champion is the “greatest of all time”.

“Right now, it’s in my closet, but I’m building a new house and so when I do that, I’m going to put it in a big display case and make it the center of my man cave. He’s the greatest of all time,” Darius stated.

When Ric Flair was hospitalized in August 2017 following serious health issues, Darius was one of Ric’s friends that came to visit and check on Ric’s condition. Ric has since then, of course, undergone a lot of scrutiny as of late following allegations made against him on Dark Side of The Ring.

Darius, 55, is a multi-time Grammy winning artist, with two wins for his work with Hootie and the Blowfish, and a solo win as himself, Darius Rucker. His sixth and most recent solo record, When Was The Last Time, was released on October 20, 2017 through Captiol Records Nashville.

Working with his other bandmates in Hootie and the Blowfish, the group released six studio albums and charted six hits in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. Darius has been credited with writing most of the songs alongside other band members.