The Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club announced the date for the second annual Bret Hart charity game.

The Calgary Hitmen will take on the Edmonton Oil Kings on March 5, 2022. The players will be wearing special WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart-themed jerseys.

The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off after the game. The proceeds will be going to the Prostate Cancer Centre.

Below is the full event press release:

The Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club have set the date for the second annual Bret “Hitman” Hart game in partnership with the Prostate Cancer Center of Calgary. The date is set for Saturday, March 5, 2022. The Hitmen are also excited to announce the return of their partnership with the Prairie Wrestling Alliance (PWA) for Battle In The Dome II, a post-game wrestling event for fans who attend the game. “PWA is proud to once again partner with the Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club, Calgary Prostate Centre” says PWA CEO Kurt Sorochan. “Last year’s event was a huge success raising awareness for the Calgary Prostate Cancer Centre. PWA is honoured to celebrate one of the greatest wrestlers in history, the best there is, was, and ever will be, Bret “Hitman” Hart.” The Calgary Hitmen will take on the Edmonton Oil Kings for a 2:00 p.m. start, wearing a special Bret Hart themed jersey. The game worn jerseys will be auctioned off after the game with proceeds going to the Prostate Cancer Centre. The Hitmen hope to see hockey and wrestling fans from all over Alberta in attendance. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Calgary Hitmen entered the Western Hockey League in the 1995-96 season. The club was originally owned by 18 private investors, including Bret Hart.

The Calgary Flames hockey club has owned the team since 1997.