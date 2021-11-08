RAW Superstar Doudrop has been left heartbroken since news broke of Eva Marie being included among the 18 Superstars released by WWE last week.

“Honestly, I’m absolutely heartbroken because that woman is a big sister to me,” Doudrop told Metro. “Behind the scenes, she is the nicest person you will ever meet… Every single person, she’s got a funny story with them. I just love her so much.”

Doudrop hopes to see her former on-screen mentor return to WWE down the road.

“I hope it’s not the last we’ve seen of her in WWE, I think she’s amazing,” Doudrop said of Marie. “When you see her in real life, you’re like… you’re amazing at being a heel. But time will tell – who knows what will happen in this crazy world?”

The Scottish star thanked Marie for helping her transition from WWE UK to WWE’s main roster.

“I feel like everything that has been thrown at me, I’ve knocked out of the park – especially being with Eva,” Doudrop reflected. “She obviously has been here before so for me it was a bit calming to have someone that had the experience, and who could guide me.”

Doudrop was seen in action in Triple Threat Matches against RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair at live events in the United Kingdom this past week.