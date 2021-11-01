Rising WWE star Doudrop recently appeared on GiveMeSport WWE to discuss her trip with WWE to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel 2021. Doudrop appeared in the finals of the Queen’s Crown Tournament during the show, and though she didn’t emerge victorious, she holds fond memories of her time there.

“One thing that really, really struck a cord with me is the night before the show, I was getting a lot of mentions on my Twitter and tweets from girls coming to this show. A lot of them were saying how thankful they were for the girls making the long journey, and what it means for them to see wrestling, and empowering them, and giving them hope for the future. And I just thought, like, there’s so many little things that we take for granted and we don’t quite realize the difference we can make to people by just doing what we do. It was just a really heartwarming moment for me, and honestly, I had a fabulous time in Saudi Arabia. It was so good, I would honestly go back tomorrow if they asked me to. [The heat] was the only thing that I struggled with a little bit. I’m still not used to Florida heat. Saudi Arabia heat is on another level, I was just like, ‘I’m dying!’ It was so hot.”

There has been some scrutiny online regarding the length of the women’s matches throughout the Queen’s Crown Tournament, with fans pointing out how brief the preliminary matches were. Doudrop tries to look at the positive side, explaining how these samples of women’s matches might build towards something greater.

“I think the tournament in general went really, really well considering it’s the first time it’s happened. I thought it went really spectacular. As far as time limits and stuff, I was not thankful that [the final match] wasn’t particularly long, but I was wrestling in 90 degree heat. I can only do that for a very limited amount of time, so there as a part of me that as like, ‘Okay, this is fine. I can manage this.’ If it went a bit longer, I don’t think there would have been much makeup or anything left of me because it was god d**n hot out there.

“But obviously, the qualifiers and that, you know, maybe they could have been longer. But I like to think that they were just little tastes. Because a lot of these matches were matches that hadn’t happened before, so you don’t want to give everything away right now. Maybe we see where these go in the future, but for now, we’ve given them a little taste of what these match are right now so let’s see what we can do next time and make people want to see that match.”

As noted, WWE is returning to tour the UK this week, and Doudrop is booked in a top match against Bianca Belair and the WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. The former NXT UK alumni is thrilled to return close to home and step in the ring with women that have inspired her.

“The two of them, I genuinely admire so much. I admire their work ethic, everything they’ve done for women’s wrestling. Like, Bianca is always working, she’s always doing something. Like in the ring, in the gym, outside like when she did all her black history stuff, I was just like, oh, you’re such an inspiration. She is just constantly striving to get better.

“And Becky, I remember coming back from her match in Saudi Arabia, and what a hell of a match it was. Those 3 absolutely beat lumps out of each other, and as soon as she came back, she just picked up her little girl and carried on being a mom. And I just thought, wow, like, what a woman. I couldn’t believe it. So I can’t wait to get in the ring with them, I just hope that I can keep up,” she finished with a giggle.

