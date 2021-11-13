Before Eddie Kingston takes on CM Punk at tonight’s AEW Full Gear, Kingston spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post.

On last week’s AEW Rampage, Kingston and Punk had a fiery promo that led to both wrestlers battling in the ring. Kingston noted he basically stuck to the truth during his promo, which led to riling up Punk.

“We had no relationship to be honest with you,” Kingston said about himself and Punk. “What I said on Rampage was basically all true. He judged me while the other ones still tried to keep helping me. He judged me and gave up on me basically.”

Kingston’s resentment has been an ongoing thing, but he had to keep himself in check as to not injure one of AEW’s big stars.

“I wanted to rip his throat out and I still do” Kingston admitted. “This hasn’t changed. There has been a lot of resentment for a lot of years. I kept my mouth shut because when he came to AEW he’s a big star. He’s the big money guy. You don’t want to hurt the guy who’s making the most money there. I don’t want to make Tony (Khan) mad by breaking Punk’s leg or arm or face. Now that I have the opportunity to, it’s their fault — not mine.”

Earlier this month, Eddie Kingston already said in a different interview that beating CM Punk is not his main goal in AEW. It shouldn’t be a surprise when the AEW star expects this to be a one-and-done deal with Punk at Full Gear.

“It’s gonna be one match,” Kingston said. “I’m gonna beat him up really good and he’s not gonna wanna … people think it’s a joke or I’m playing. No, I’m gonna beat him up and he’s gonna go to the back. He’s gonna tell Tony Khan, he’s gonna tell everyone I don’t want to step in the ring with Eddie ever again. And I’m fine with that. ”

