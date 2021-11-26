A second WarGames Advantage Ladder Match has been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode.

WWE is allowing fans to vote for the participants that will compete in the WarGames Advantage Ladder Match on next Tuesday’s go-home episode. The polls, found at this link, asks fans if they want to see NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, LA Knight or Pete Dunne represent Team Old School, and if they want to see Team New School represented by NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller or Tony D’Angelo.

The participants will be revealed next Tuesday night on the final NXT episode before the WarGames special on Sunday, December 5.

Below is the updated NXT line-up for next Tuesday’s show:

* Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner to become the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium for a title match at WarGames

* Joe Gacy’s All-Inclusive Invitational

* Kay Lee Ray vs. Dakota Kai in a Women’s WarGames Advantage Ladder Match

* TBD vs. TBD in a Men’s WarGames Advantage Ladder Match, to be voted on by the fans