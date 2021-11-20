Sheamus is the final member of Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Sheamus defeat Cesaro, Jinder Mahal and Ricochet in a Fatal 4 Way to earn the final spot on the mean’s Team SmackDown. The match saw Sheamus get the win after interference by blue brand newcomer and fellow Irishman Ridge Holland. The Celtic Warrior replaces Sami Zayn, who was removed from the team after losing to Jeff Hardy last Friday night.

Sheamus joins Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods and Happy Baron Corbin for Sunday’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match. They will go up against Team RAW’s Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins.

The 2021 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place this coming Sunday, November 21 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. Below is the updated card, along with a few related shots from SmackDown:

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Happy Baron Corbin, Sheamus)

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Toni Storm)

Champion vs. Champion

WWE Champion Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Champion vs. Champion

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Champions vs. Champions

RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Champion vs. Champion

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura