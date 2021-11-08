In a recent Q&A session with The Wrestling Observer, former WWE Producer Lance Storm heaped praise on RAW Superstar Seth Rollins.

“I can’t say enough good things about Seth Rollins,” Storm said. “I produced a lot of segments with Seth. A lot of times with Seth, it was me and Michael Hayes. It was at the time where Seth was a big frickin part of the show. You get the Seth Rollins segment, and it’s like, ok, he has two backstage segments, he has an in-ring promo, then he has a promo before his match. The dude has like eight segments. He’s running full tilt all day and very easy to work with.

“When you get to him, it’s like, ‘We need to work this out’, and he’s like, ‘Alright.’ He gets called away, he comes back, and he’s got eight balls in the air. He’s always easy to deal with. There was one time in particular. He was working with Mysterio. Again, he’s got like eight balls in the air. They’re debating this one spot into the near fall. He went to go the one way, and I’m like, ‘No.’ He looked at me and said, ‘Really?’ and I’m like, ‘Yea.’ He said, ‘Ok’, and they went the other way. That’s where again, he has 87 balls in the air. I’m focused on this one thing, and he was willing to trust me that this is good. He probably shouldn’t spend an hour debating this point. He’s got 18 balls in the air. So, I really loved working with Seth Rollins.”

Storm also praised Rollins for being “humble enough to take advice” when it’s given.

“Again, there’s times where he’s doing so much that he’s going out there and still doesn’t know a lot of key elements, and it’s like, ‘I’ll talk to you on the headset, go out there’, and he gets the job done. He was incredibly great to work with. No matter how much crap you threw at that dude, he could catch it with one hand and keep it juggling while he was doing everything else. Being able to do that, and then also having that vision that if we disagree, it’s not me vs him. We’re both trying to get the product out there on time and good. He was incredibly great and easy to deal with.

“I don’t think anyone watching has any concept of how much on many of these shows that this dude has on his plate and he manages to pull it off. So, a guy like that, that can both multitask, be humble enough to take advice when it’s given, and smart enough to also do so much and do it so well, he was again, of all the guys I had to produce there, I can’t say enough good things about Seth Rollins.”

Rollins and his wife, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, were both moved from SmackDown to RAW during the recent WWE Draft.

