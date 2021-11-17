Keith Lee announced on social media that the singlet he wore to the ring in WWE is no more.

“Final moments…RIP to that singlet. It’ll be interesting to see what the future holds,” Lee wrote.

The photo is Lee facing off with Shelton Benjamin after his win over Cedric Alexander.

Once Lee made his way to the main roster last year, he underwent a couple of different ring attire changes. Once given the “Bearcat” moniker the black/pink claw scratches singlet with shorts was his final look.

Lee was released from WWE earlier this month and has since commented on his exit.

“Several months ago, it was not a guarantee I would make it to this day, so there is positivity in that,” Lee wrote in a statement earlier this month. “I paid all my medical bills from the many offices and machines I frequented. There is positivity in that. And, I do find it amusing that people believe anyone but me paid for my medical expenses.

“I was going to wait a couple of weeks, but I think it’s time to look toward the future, forward march as I like to say. I am capable of so much more and I can’t wait to see what it looks like properly. I have a wide array of interests and abilities… I also consider myself to be rather open-minded. Here’s to a future that, for all intents and purposes…seems Limitless.”

WWE responded with a statement on Keith Lee’s “erroneous” comment about paying his medical bills. The company noted they have “an extensive healthcare program for the medical care of its in-ring performers and Mr. Lee was part of this program while with the company.”

Lee is currently under a 90-day non-compete clause with WWE and will become a free agent on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.