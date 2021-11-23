As we’ve noted, Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan during this week’s RAW.

Former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero Jr. had an interesting reaction to the incident, essentially questioning the toughness of modern day pro wrestlers.

Chavo tweeted:

Remember when the wrestlers were tougher than the fans? Ah, the good ol’ days. 🤷🏻‍♂️

Chavo’s tweet led to instant backlash, with several fans bringing up the fact that Rollins did well to defend himself from the tackling fan and get him into a headlock.

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley also reacted to the incident via Twitter. The relevant tweets can be seen below.

