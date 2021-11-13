Former WWE star Ariya Daivari will make his AEW debut on tonight’s Full Gear go-home edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter and announced that Daivari will be going up against Dante Martin in a battle of hometown talents. He also noted that Lio Rush will not be in Martin’s corner due to the passing of his grandmother earlier this week.

“On #AEWRampage: hometown heroes clash TONIGHT as @AriyaDaivari debuts in @AEW vs. @lucha_angel1 Dante Martin, a battle of 2 of the Twin Cities’ top high flyers! Dante is without partner/coach #LioRush (@TheLionelGreen), who is home tonight after the tragic loss of his grandmother,” Khan wrote.

WWE released Daivari back on June 25 along with other budget cuts. He has worked only with NJPW Strong since then.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's show from the Target Center in Minneapolis:

* Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy in a Lumberjack Match

* Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish

* Jade Cargill vs. Santana Garrett

* Dante Martin vs. Ariya Daivari in his debut