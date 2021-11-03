In the opening of this week’s AEW Dark, FTR issued an open challenge to any luchadors for the AAA World Tag Team Titles. However, the Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) are not allowed to challenge since FTR are 2-0 against them already, and they are looking for a new challenge. The Lucha Bros. are set to defend the AEW Tag Team Titles at Full Gear against FTR on November 13.

Speaking on a front porch, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood stated their desires to prove they are “lucha living legends.” They also promised that there will not be any gymnastics or cartoons as fans are used to and that it will be a hell of a fight from “the greatest luchadors of all time.”

FTR are set to travel to Mexico for AAA tapings with Vickie Guerrero as their manager. It is likely that Dragon Lee and Dralistico will get a shot at the AAA Tag Team Titles in the future.

However, ROH are currently running tapings as they build towards Final Battle. It is unlikely that Lee and Dralistico will make an appearance at Dynamite in Independence, Missouri.

Tune into live coverage for Dynamite tomorrow night starting at 8 p.m. ET

Below is the updated card for AEW Dynamite:

* FTR open challenge for the AAA World Tag Team Titles

* Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo

* AEW TBS Title Tournament First Round Match: Jamie Hayter vs. Anna Jay

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley