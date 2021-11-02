The GCW Tag Team Titles will be defended at Ring of Honor’s upcoming Honor For All event.

ROH announced today that The Briscoes will defend their GCW Tag Team Titles against Effy and AJ Gray at Honor For All.

This will be the first GCW title defense for The Briscoes. They just won the GCW Tag Team Titles from Mance Warner and Matthew Justice at the GCW War Ready event in Los Angeles on October 23.

Honor For All will take place on Sunday, November 14 from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, and will air exclusively on the HonorClub platform. Below is the current card:

No DQ Match for the ROH World Title

Demonic Flamita vs. Bandido (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Kenny King and ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee (c)

GCW Tag Team Titles Match

AJ Gray and Effy vs. The Briscoes (c)

Jonathan Gresham vs. Brody King

Taylor Rust vs. Tracy Williams

Trish Adora vs. Holidead vs. Vita Von Starr vs. Quinn McKay