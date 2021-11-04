The 2022 Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, January 8.

The event has been officially announced for The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas.

Hard To Kill tickets will go on sale Friday, November 12 at 10am ET via AXS.com.

Impact’s announcement on the pay-per-view noted, “Championships will be defended, personal feuds will be settled and so much more on a night featuring your favorite IMPACT stars and Knockouts in action!”

The 2021 Hard To Kill pay-per-view was headlined AEW World Champion and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers defeating Rich Swann, Chris Sabin and current Impact World Champion Moose in six-man tag team action.

Stay tuned for more on Hard To Kill. You can see related tweets below: