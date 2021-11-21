During Impact Wrestling’s Turning Point special, the first two matches were announced for Hard To Kill (2022).

Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James will be defending her title against Deonna Purrazzo.

At tonight’s Turning Point event, Mickie James retained her title against Mercedes Martinez.

The other match is a first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match to crown the top contender for the Knockouts Championship.

Below is the lineup so far for the event:

Impact Knockouts Championship Match

Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Knockouts Ultimate X Match

Hard To Kill will be on Saturday, January 8 at the Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas.