D'Lo Brown and Matt Striker welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with a No. 1 Contenders Match to determine who will be the next challenger to face Trey Miguel for his X-Division Championship.

** Before tonight’s show, Sam Beale, Rich Swann & Willie Mack defeated Brian Myers & The Learning Tree (VSK & Zicky Dice) on Before The Impact. **

D’Lo Brown and Matt Striker welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with a No. 1 Contenders Match to determine who will be the next challenger to face Trey Miguel for his X-Division Championship.

No. 1 Contenders Match: Rohit Raju (w/Raj Singh) vs. Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus (w/Crazzy Steve)

Laredo Kid charges Rohit Raju to get things started. Black Taurus and Steve Maclin stay in the ring. Taurus sends Maclin off his feet with a perfect sling blade. Raju dives to the outside on Maclin. Meanwhile, Kid soars off the top with a hurricanrana, followed by a Laredo Fly (belly-to-belly Spanish Fly) on the outside! Raju eats a palm strike from Kid. A quick pin happens, but Maclin breaks it up. Taurus clobbers Maclin with a European uppercut and a pop-up Samoan Drop for two. Kid lights it up with a triangle Rana on Taurus! Kid lands a high-flying crossbody for another two count. Maclin slams into the guardrail outside from a dive. In the ring, Raju sneaks in a handful of tights pin. Kid kicks out. Kid ends this thing early with a Michinoku Driver. The AAA star will now go toe-to-toe with Trey Miguel for the title!

Winner: Laredo Kid

Post-Match: Trey Miguel heads to the ring and extends a handshake to Laredo Kid. Steve Maclin pounces in and tries to take Miguel and Kid down. They team up on him, and Maclin retreats to the outside with frustration on his face.

Backstage: Madison Rayne looks to add a sixth reign to her Knockouts Title streak.

Backstage: Ace Austin does all the talking for Madman Fulton before the big man goes up against Chris Sabin tonight. Austin brags what a smooth victory he got over Sabin, and he feels Fulton will, too.

Up next, Eric Young will return to in-ring action!

Eric Young (w/Violent By Design) vs. Jai Vidal

Before he competes, Eric Young states how disappointed he is in Rhino for turning his back on their group. But now, it’s time for The Master to get his hands dirty, as he says.

Jai Vidal, the current PCW ULTRALIGHT Champion and alum of Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum, steps into the fold only to get pummeled by Young. Young ragdolls this Las Vegas favorite all around the ring, making short work of him. The World Class Maniac ends this thing with a spike piledriver. Young earns the pinfall victory in under two minutes.

Winner: Eric Young

– The Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration were instructed they were doing a “Locker Room Talk” interview with Madison Rayne before her match tonight. They head to the hotel to meet her and instead face the creepy lights used by Decay (Havok & Rosemary). On the mirror, there’s a message the reads, “Turning Point.” Could we see a rematch between these two teams in two weeks? We’ll find out soon!

– The IInspiration find Gia Miller and tell her their scary incident from moments before. Miller advises them to stay away from all the spooky Knockouts who haunt the halls, including the Undead Bridesmaids (Brandi Lauren and Kimber Lee).

Non-Title Match: Impact Tag Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay)