Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Thursday on AXS TV at 8 pm EST and on Impact’s YouTube membership page [which will put the live episode up at 8:30 PM ET]! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Impact

#IMPACTin60 features the best of the X-Division Championship TONIGHT at 10/9c immediately following IMPACT on @AXSTV! pic.twitter.com/wckLUnCZCD — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 11, 2021

Our live coverage will begin shortly. Stay tuned!