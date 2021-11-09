Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s special live coverage of Impact Wrestling’s Digital Media Championship title defense, which aired on Tuesday on Impact Plus and Impact’s YouTube membership page. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.

Commentators D’Lo Brown and Matt Striker welcome fans to the title fight. This is the first title defense that the inaugural champion, Jordynne Grace, has had since capturing it at Bound For Glory last month. Can she retain? We’ll find out!

Digital Media Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) (w/Rachael Ellering) vs. John Skyler

Both of them lock up. Jordynne Grace swoops underneath to capture John Skyler with a side headlock. Skyler sends Jordynne towards the ropes. She flies back with a toehold, tripping Skyler face-first onto the mat. She stacks him up for a two count. Jordynne slams into Skyler with a perfect should tackle, then follows it with a belly-to-back suplex for another near-fall.

Skyler fires back with a jumping senton after getting whacked with two backfist blows. He receives a two-count after hooking Jordynne’s leg. Skyler hurls Jordynne with an overhead exploder for another near-fall. Jordynne plays possum and sends Skyler flat on his back with a heavy spinebuster for two. Skyler sneaks in a pin with his feet on the ropes. Just before the referee makes the three count, he spots it and breaks it up.

Both of them exchange haymakers before Jordynne thumps a spinning backfist. She revs up a pumphandle slam to retain her Digital Media Championship!

Winner & Still Champion: Jordynne Grace

-This match will be available to view for free on Impact’s YouTube page sometime tomorrow. Thanks for watching!