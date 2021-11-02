Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s special live coverage of Impact Wrestling’s Digital Media Championship No. 1 Contenders match, which aired on Tuesday on Impact Plus and Impact’s YouTube membership page. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.

Commentators D’Lo Brown and Matt Striker welcome fans to the No. 1 Contenders match. Whoever wins this will face the inaugural champion, Jordynne Grace, for the championship at a future date. Who will become Grace’s newest challenger? We’re about to find out!

Chelsea Green vs. John Skyler

Chelsea Green takes it straight to John Skyler will a suicide dive to the outside. Green stays on top of him with a textbook German for two. Skyler hits Green with a back elbow in the corner, creating enough space for a rope-assisted spear. Skyler was seconds away from winning this thing, but Green leaped out by the 2.8 count. The fans are rallying for Green. Skyler puts a halt to their chants by slamming Green into the corner. Green heads to the top and comes crashing down with a perfect missile dropkick. She doesn’t stop there; a ripcord/spinning back fist combo ensues. Just when Green is mounting up momentum, Skyler stacks Green up to earn a future title opportunity.

Winner: John Skyler

That concludes today’s broadcast. Thanks for watching!