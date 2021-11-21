As reported earlier, former two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones announced he’ll be grappling against AEW star Jake Hager in New Jersey for Fury Grappling on December 9.

Jones announced, “Breaking News!! I’m excited to announce I’ll be competing for the number one grappling organization in the world, Fury Grappling! December 9th I’ll be in New Jersey competing against WWE superstar and undefeated Bellator heavyweight Jack swagger”

Jake Hager responded to the announcement that there hasn’t even been a contract signed for the Fury Grappling match between them.

Hager tweeted, “First of all it’s @AEWonTNT and undefeated @BellatorMMA heavyweight Jake Hager, secondly no terms have been discussed or contract signed. We can talk if terms are right.”

Jon Jones did respond to Hager’s tweet by apologizing for not knowing who he was.

He wrote, “Come on people let’s get Jake to 1 million followers, sorry I didn’t know who you were. Lol”

As noted, Jake Hager is currently signed to Bellator and has a 3-0 (1 NC) record. His most recent MMA appearance was on October 29, 2020.

