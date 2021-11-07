On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with Jamie Iovine after his Halloween Hootenanny show. Iovine wrestled NJPW star Rocky Romero at the show and revealed what his legendary father, Jimmy Iovine, thought of the show and his match. Jimmy Iovine is best known as the co-founder of Interscope Records.

“It’s a little bit of a shell shock for him because — I’ve brought this up before — it’s the one avenue of entertainment that he can’t really touch. It’s the one avenue that he has no real influence or sway in, I mean, arguably, I suppose,” Jamie noted. “It’s something that he’s trying to understand more. He came to the show. He had a great time. He thought it was a fantastic event, so that made me happy.

“He brought his wife. He brought his wife’s parents; it was a whole family affair. My girlfriend and her parents were there. It was a hometown crowd, and it really felt good. I think this show showed a little more as to why I’m doing this and why it makes me so happy. I think they got a better idea of it from this past Tuesday.”

Jamie Iovine continued as he discussed the reception to his show, revealing whether or not this is the last time he will be promoting a wrestling show.

“I am looking to do more. I kind of got the bug now,” Iovine admitted. “Ante Up was such a fun show, and that was a hit. The Hootenanny seems to have done just as good, if not better, in terms of the reception that it got online, and I can’t wait to do another one. And I’m hoping to do it sooner than later, and I wouldn’t be surprised if you got an announcement at some point about a new independent promotion popping up sooner or later.

“I’m gonna be honest with you, I do not have an acronym ready yet, but I’m getting there. I want the name to be good, and I want it to be right. I’m thinking about it. I’m not out here trying to compete with anybody. I’m not out here trying to put anybody out of work or anything like that. I’m here to be harmonious with the entire wrestling world because I love everybody involved in it. I’ve met some bad apples, but by and large, it’s been a very welcoming family, and an environment that I’m very grateful to be part of.”

Iovine is trained by indie star Royce Issacs, who has done work with AEW and on NJPW Strong. Iovine talked about what it was like to step in the ring with Romero.

“Well, first off, working with Rocky, the idea was really intimidating. That was only my third professional match that I’ve had in front of people,” Iovine noted. “Rocky Romero’s pedigree is second to none. He’s wrestled, literally, everybody. He’s one of the best junior heavyweights that’s ever been in New Japan. He’s the guy at New Japan, in terms of the American relationships.”

Iovine and Romero’s match featured a cameo from an iconic horror movie character, as well as a unique use of weapons. Iovine discussed the value that a veteran like Romero brings to a show, not just for him, but the other talent on the show.

“Rocky’s always got his teaching hat on,” Iovine revealed. “He’s got so much knowledge just from years and years of in-ring work from all over the world, not just Japan or America, literally all over the entire globe. Not only just for me but for a lot of the locker room backstage, he was there to offer a lot of advice. I was very beneficial and grateful to have, not just one, but two in the form of Gangrel. These are long, long, storied legends who have been around the world and wrestled for multiple, multiple promotions, and they were able to impart such advice and knowledge to a young locker room and I was so grateful about that.

“And in terms of our match, Rocky did have a lot of a lot to say. By and large, he seemed very happy about it. He had a lot of fun doing it. He got to play a role in a crowd that he wasn’t used to, that he doesn’t always get to play. And of course, he had a lot of notes for me. He had some that he wants to implement next time I go into my training. He had some just things I could work on next time. Next time we meet, maybe the the outcome will be a little different.”

