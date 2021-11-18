In a recent interview with Sportbible, former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy looked back at some of his most memorable dives of all time.

One such instance occurred on an episode of RAW during his 2008 rivalry with then-WWE Champion, Randy Orton. Hardy would climb the metal structure next to the Titantron and dive 33 ft down onto Randy Orton as the crowd gasped in amazement. But such a feat is something Hardy only sees as a challenge to overcome.

“I remember being so scared but it being so beautiful and safe – nobody got mangled or injured,” Jeff Hardy said. “That was 33 ft and I kind of want to go up to 40 before it’s all said and done.”

‘The Charismatic Enigma detailed his idea for how the 40 ft dive would go, and it includes using the largest ladder WWE has to offer so he can dive on someone in the aisleway.

“I do think it’s possible at a WrestleMania to pull out an actual 20 ft ladder – those things are terrifying and the base of the ladder is about as wide as a ring. I think you could drag one of those things out and do a Swanton in the aisleway or something,” Hardy noted. “That’s another dream I’m obsessed with, actually pulling out a 20 ft ladder and putting someone through a table Swanton Bomb style.”

One of Hardy’s greatest rivals and a man he executed one of his most death-defying moments with, Edge, is someone Hardy hopes to have another moment with on WWE television.

“Actually, last month I spoke to Edge and I think he said something, ‘I think we got to do it one more time’. ‘Totally.’ Even in the rumble last year, I didn’t last any time. I was in and out and he won the Rumble. I had said beforehand that it would be cool if me and Edge had this face-off, just for a moment because of our history,” Jeff Hardy said.