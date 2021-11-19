Jeff Jarrett was a recent guest on The Wrestling Inc. Daily where he got to speak about the AEW – Impact Wrestling partnership. The WWE Hall Of Famer admitted that he wasn’t sure what either company wanted to achieve from the deal.

“Again, it’s easy to armchair quarterback so many things, I have no idea, I wasn’t in the room, didn’t really know what they wanted out of it on either side. What were their goals, were their goals aligned? Was it a Don Callis and Kenny Omega relationship first? I’m not saying the only first. What was the end goal? I have no idea what their goals were, but it goes without saying I am a huge proponent,” Jarrett claimed.

“A lot of people like to say online, ‘Oh, neither side got anything out of it or one side got more than the other.’ I think that is being so hypercritical. At the end of the day, it’s great for the industry. It creates a sense of freshness that you don’t normally get. I understand why WWE and Vince, look, that’s not their business model,” he said. “When you get outside of that WWE realm of things, they’re number one, they’re so much bigger and so much more profitable than everybody else, I kind of think you’re doing a disservice if you don’t work with other promotions and try to figure out a way.”

Jeff Jarrett then gave his thoughts on the Forbidden Door that Tony Khan has opened. While he questioned why it is forbidden, he made it clear that it is a good thing.

“Forbidden door, is that an oxymoron? What’s forbidden about it? I don’t mean that in a bad way, what is forbidden about it? If you look at what the territory business was built on, Andre The Giant was a touring attraction. NWA Champion was a touring attraction, Super Clash 3, three promoters got together. super cards in Florida, years ago guys would be sent in from all over,” Jarrett pointed out.

“So anyway, I think the collaborative effort has always been, you look at Japan and Mexico and they have worked together for years and years, so I’m not sure what’s forbidden about it,” he questioned. “But I think it’s something that is so beneficial to the promotion. The end result is the fans win out of it.

When it comes to the Forbidden Door, something that has yet to be tapped into is The Bullet Club. Jarrett admitted that there could be a lot of shirt sales in their future if that was to happen.,

“When you look at the pieces of the puzzle of The Bullet Club, obviously Fergal, or Finn and AJ. But there’s a lot of the pieces of the puzzle around of The Bullet Club,” Jarrett said. “I know one thing; they could sell a lot of shirts with it.”

Jeff Jarrett admitted that Bullet Club could have gone differently once Fergal Devitt joined WWE. However, he did point out that reinventing a group is always hard.

“They possibly could have gone a different direction when Finn Balor/Fergal Devitt left, because he was an original deal,” Jarrett said. “But when AJ was in and the Bucks and they added different elements, I kind of think that 2015 is that peak Bullet Club. But, who’s to say it wouldn’t make money in 2021? The reiterations, whether it’s the Four Horseman or Bullet Club or nWo, it’s tough, it’s always been tough.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. Daily, with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

