WWE Hall Of Famer, Jerry Lawler, was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio. The former WWE commentator spoke about the current product, which he claimed is hard to watch at times.

“Sometimes it’s sort of hard for me to watch,” Lawler admitted. “I just got my schedule to be at Survivor Series, and so it’s almost like cramming for an exam back when you were at school. I really have to go back and watch some shows, and make some notes, and find out what is actually going on.”

Jerry Lawler went on to explain his thoughts on the product in greater detail. He admitted that the product is too short, stating it would be brutal to be a commentator now.

“I don’t see how the guys in the business — it’s so tough to be doing that on a daily basis,” he said. “Doing the commentary for Raw and SmackDown now, to me, it’s almost brutal to have to know and remember. The talent changes so fast and everything is so short now.

“It’s not the fault of wrestling, people love to talk about how wrestling has changed. Wrestling has not changed. It’s the fans, it’s the society that’s changed. We’ve got a short attention span now,” Lawler believes. “You have to, in the wrestling business, you have to realize there’s so much more stuff that fans can watch. So, you have to keep this here show so exciting every minute that people are watching or they’re going to switch over and start watching TikTok. It’s changed in that respect, and sometimes for me, it’s hard to follow.”

The King spoke about the variety of moves that are around nowadays with lots of names. He discussed the incident which saw him call a move the, ‘Ramen Noodle Moonsault,’ which he believes ended his commentary run.

“I really believe that may be one of the reasons I’m not doing commentary on Raw right now,” Lawler claimed. “I didn’t call a move a triple indie, I called a move a Ramen Noodle Moonsault. All of a sudden, I was the biggest racist ever for saying, ‘Ramen Noodle Moonsault,’ with a Japanese wrestler in the ring.”

