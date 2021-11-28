NJPW announced Saturday on Twitter that Juice Robinson will be facing Bad Dude Tito at NJPW Strong Nemesis.

The other matches announced are Alex Coughlin vs. JR Kratos, Clark Connors and Jordan Clearwater vs. Hikuleo and Chris Bey, and Lucas Riley vs. Royce Issacs.

Below is the updated lineup for Nemesis:

* Jay White vs. Christopher Daniels

* David Finlay vs. Jonah

* Alex Zayne vs. Ariya Daivari

* Brody King vs. Dave Dutra

* Karl Fredericks & Kevin Knight vs. Bateman & Misterioso

* TJP vs. The DKC

* Juice Robinson vs. Bad Dude Tito

* Alex Coughlin vs. JR Kratos

* Clark Connors and Jordan Clearwater vs. Hikuleo and Chris Bey

* Lucas Riley vs. Royce Issacs

NJPW Strong Nemesis is December 9 at The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles.