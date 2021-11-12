Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee has advised a disillusioned WWE fan to remain patient and wait for his next move in the pro wrestling business.

The fan in question vowed to never again watch WWE programming following Lee’s departure from the company. He also asked Lee how fans could go about supporting The Limitless One in his post-WWE career.

Lee responded:

Right now, I think patience is key. Time is a friend right now. And I intend to make the most of it. I feel your support right this moment. In the not so distant future, I am sure something will come about. At such a time… well… time will tell I suppose.

As reported earlier, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that he would be “very interested” in bringing in some of the 18 Superstars released by WWE last week. Besides Lee, WWE released Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Eva Marie, Mia Yim, Nia Jax, Harry Smith, Oney Lorcan, Franky Monet, Ember Moon, Trey Baxter, Jessi Kamea, Jeet Rama, Zayda Ramier, and Katrina Cortez.

Lee’s tweet can be seen below.