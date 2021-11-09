AEW star Bryan Danielson defeated AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and RAW Superstar Seth Rollins (fka Tyler Black) in a Triple Threat Match at ROH’s Bound By Hate in 2008.

A fan on Twitter pointed out that Monday marked the 13-year anniversary of the match held in Markham, Ontario. Omega responded to the tweet, revealing that the physicality of the match forced him to super glue a cut for the first time in his career. Staying in character, Omega also took a jab at his AEW rival Danielson.

I just wanted to go out and have a great match. Ended up being the first time I had to super glue a cut closed. Seth never did me wrong like you did, Bryan. I won’t forget that.

The fan tagged all three wrestlers in the tweet. Rollins and Danielson are yet to comment.

While Danielson will face Miro in the final of the World Title Eliminator, Omega will defend his title against Hangman Page at Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view. You can click here for the full card.

Omega’s tweet can be seen below.