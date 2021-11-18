Kenny Omega says he’s stepping away from AEW to get fixed up after losing his AEW World Championship to Hangman Page.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured a backstage segment with Omega, Adam Cole, and The Young Bucks. Omega said it was time to step away to get some things fixed, which couldn’t be done in AEW.

He congratulated Page for picking up the victory. Then said to the group to “hold down the fort” while he was gone.

Adam Cole responded that he’s got it, no worries. Kenny Omega then told him he was talking to Matt and Nick Jackson. Cole said of course and there was a little bit of tension about who Omega was talking to.

It’s been reported that Omega planned to take some time off at some point as he’s been dealing with injuries that go back a few years. He was badly banged up when AEW launched in 2019 following his grueling run with NJPW.

Omega dropped the AEW World Title to “Hangman” Adam Page in the main event of Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, and despite his injuries and the need for time off, was reportedly determined to see the Hangman storyline come to completion, as it did at the pay-per-view.

