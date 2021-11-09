Kofi Kingston and WWE (along with the Ad Council) are partnering up with the HHS Administration for Children and Families’ (ACF) Responsible Fatherhood campaign.

A public service advertisement is being created to promote and support fatherhood involvement as part of the #Dadication series. WWE has been a longtime partner of the Responsible Fatherhood campaign.

“We know that some of the most meaningful time shared between fathers and their children take place during an activity, no matter how big or small,” said JooYeun Chang, ACF Acting Assistant Secretary. “This type of bonding helps build a child’s self-esteem and promote positive life outcomes, such as goal-directed behavior and optimistic thinking. We are excited to showcase Kofi Kingston’s #Dadication journey to inspire other fathers.”

Kingston’s sons, Orion and Khi, have appeared numerous times on WWE TV with their dad. Kingston and his wife, Kori, are expecting a third child, due this month.

“Being a father to my two (and soon to be three!) children is truly the greatest joy of my life,” Kingston said. “It has been an honor to work with ACF, the National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse, and the Ad Council on their #Dadication series encouraging fatherhood involvement.”

Below is more on the campaign: