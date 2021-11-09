Kofi Kingston and WWE (along with the Ad Council) are partnering up with the HHS Administration for Children and Families’ (ACF) Responsible Fatherhood campaign.
A public service advertisement is being created to promote and support fatherhood involvement as part of the #Dadication series. WWE has been a longtime partner of the Responsible Fatherhood campaign.
“We know that some of the most meaningful time shared between fathers and their children take place during an activity, no matter how big or small,” said JooYeun Chang, ACF Acting Assistant Secretary. “This type of bonding helps build a child’s self-esteem and promote positive life outcomes, such as goal-directed behavior and optimistic thinking. We are excited to showcase Kofi Kingston’s #Dadication journey to inspire other fathers.”
Kingston’s sons, Orion and Khi, have appeared numerous times on WWE TV with their dad. Kingston and his wife, Kori, are expecting a third child, due this month.
“Being a father to my two (and soon to be three!) children is truly the greatest joy of my life,” Kingston said. “It has been an honor to work with ACF, the National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse, and the Ad Council on their #Dadication series encouraging fatherhood involvement.”
Below is more on the campaign:
According to the newly released 2020 U.S. Census data, the number of children living in a home with their father present has increased by 2 million over the past 10 years. Though an involved father significantly contributes to happier and healthier children regardless of whether the father lives at home, this data point illustrates the opportunity for dads to be more present and engaged parents.
The #Dadication campaign exemplifies the numerous ways fathers can be present for their children, even during times of financial uncertainty, periods of separation, and demanding schedules. The campaign also encourages dads to share their own stories of #Dadication on social media, and to visit Fatherhood.gov for tips and resources for spending meaningful time with their children.
Since 2013, the campaign has received over $275 million in donated media value, resulting in over 24.5 billion audience impressions across the country.