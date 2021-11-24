A WarGames Advantage Ladder Match has been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode, which will be the go-home show for WarGames.

The Ladder Match will feature Kay Lee Ray vs. Dakota Kai with the winner earning the advantage for their team in the Women’s WarGames match.

As noted, Women’s WarGames will feature Team Gonzalez (Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray) vs. Team Kai (Dakota Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne).

WWE has also announced Joe Gacy’s All-Inclusive Invitational for next week’s NXT show. This will be Gacy’s warm-up as he prepares to challenge NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong at WarGames. There’s no word on what the All-Inclusive Invitational will consist of, but Gacy has held the same type of open challenges on the indies.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT 2.0 go-home show. Below is the updated line-up:

* Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner to become the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium for a title match at WarGames

* Joe Gacy’s All-Inclusive Invitational