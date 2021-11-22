In a new interview with Complex, the #1 contender for the RAW Women’s Championship, Liv Morgan, sat down to talk about some of the inspirations behind her creative in-ring gear. The October 25, 2021 episode of RAW featured Liv in a singles match where she sported an outfit inspired by the murderous, talking doll, Chucky.

“Well, I’ve always loved Chucky. I’ve done a lot of different interviews and podcasts pertaining to horror movies and some just Chucky specifically,” Liv Morgan explained. “I’ve always loved the movie. I’ve always been a fan. I’ve been so excited for the new Chucky series on USA Network. I love it.”

The weekly Chucky series airs on Syfy and the USA Network, and Liv is a major advocate for the story that’s played out on the show so far.

“The tone, the themes, they’re so good, and it gives you that old school, typical Chucky vibe that you love. It kind of gives you a little bit of everything with the current-day theme. It’s really cool. You should try to catch up whenever you can. But yeah, I’ve always loved Chucky, and because of the series, I thought it’d be cool to do Chucky-themed gear, which led to my Halloween costume. It’s been a theme of events.”

Liv Morgan also notes how she is open to one day showing off some acting skills on a show like Chucky, especially if she gets to be one of the characters that get killed off.

“Oh yeah, it’s something I thought about more recently than ever. I’m definitely interested. I feel whenever the timing’s right, the perfect opportunity will appear,” Live Morgan explained. “Right now, I’m so focused on my work in WWE and winning that RAW Women’s Championship, but I definitely have goals for the future. I’d love to be in Season 2 of Chucky. I’d love to be killed off in a little cameo.”