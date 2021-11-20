WWE announced NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade for Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0.

As noted, the women’s War Games match is currently set as Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) and Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Cora Jade, Io Shirai, and possibly Kay Lee Ray.

NXT 2.0 WarGames takes place on Sunday, December 5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The other match announced for Tuesday’s episode is Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta.

Below is the updated lineup for this week’s NXT 2.0:

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade

* Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta

* Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano (NXT North American Championship Match)

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Grayson Waller

Results of last week’s show are available here.