Former WWE wrestler Maven recently revealed that prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he traveled down to Orlando and met with Triple H about possibly doing some announcing work.

Maven revealed it during an interview with That 90’s Wrestling Podcast (h/t f4wonline).

“Before the world was shut down, before the pandemic, I actually traveled to Orlando and met with Hunter, met with Albert, who’s running the developmental down there now. I was talking to them about maybe doing some announcing stuff,” Maven said. “I went there on March 11 of 2020, and if you remember, in America, that’s the day that everything got shut down. I never want to turn my back or say it will never happen because I don’t know. I still and will always have wrestling in my blood.

“I still have wrestling dreams every week. I still have the dream where I’m either putting my boots on or I’m in the ring or I’m getting ready to wrestle somebody. My love for the business is never going to leave. I tell people all the time, the WWE is like the girl who broke up with me but I wasn’t done with. It’s kind of hard to see her. She’s moved on and is dating a better-looking guy now. I would definitely entertain any opportunity to be back in wrestling in any capacity and so my return to the ring is just me scratching that itch a little bit.”

He was released from his contract with WWE on July 5, 2005.

As noted, Maven recently came out of retirement. The Tough Enough winner was part of Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling’s ISPW Championship Rumble match.

Before the November 19 event, his last pro wrestling match was in 2016.

