WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley called out a promoter over falsely advertising him for an upcoming event in December.

The misleading advertisement says Foley will be at a Dave & Buster’s for a meet and greet, but Foley says he’ll be in another state that day.

“THIS IS NOT A LEGIT APPEARANCE!” Foley wrote. “I think someone is running a scam. I will be in Irving, Texas on December 11. Whoever is running the scam: take it down, and return people’s money.”

In another tweet, Mick Foley showed his actual booking that day with World Class in Irving, Texas.

The event features an appearance by the former WWE star, along with Fuego Del Sol, Carlito, Charlie Haas, Jacob Fatu, and others.

