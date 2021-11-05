WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Facebook earlier today to share a lengthy post describing how he is feeling after yesterday’s numerous WWE releases.

Foley believes many stars that recently came to the main roster such as Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, and others were more intriguing characters in NXT or the indies before their WWE main roster call-up. The hardcore legend questions why WWE would change certain things if they were getting over with fans.

“BAFFLING! It’s never pleasant to hear that people have been released from their contracts in WWE, but some of yesterday’s releases are downright baffling,” Foley wrote. “I believe there is a silver lining in that there has never been a better time to be a wrestler, with so many different opportunities out there. In the case of Karrion Kross, it does not take a genius to see that he will be reunited with Scarlett and instantly become one of the hottest duos in the business.

“Ultimately, WWE is supposed to make the people they hire more interesting, not less. But does anyone think Keith “Bearcat” Lee was more interesting than the Keith Lee we saw in NXT, or on the independent scene? For that matter, I thought Mia Yim was a better developed and more effective character as Jade in TNA than she was in NXT or WWE. Who exactly looked at Taya Valkyrie and thought she needed a name change or a dramatic shift in character either?

“Anyways, I’m really wishing the very best for everyone who suddenly – and in many cases, surprisingly – found themselves out of work yesterday. Some things just don’t make sense.”

As noted, WWE has released Karrion Kross, Scarlett Boudreaux, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Eva Marie, Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Nia Jax, Harry Smith, Oney Lorcan, Franky Monet, Ember Moon, Trey Baxter, Jessi Kamea, Jeet Rama, Zayda Ramier, and Katrina Cortez.

While most NXT wrestlers have 30-day non-compete clauses, some, such as Lorcan, are under 90-day non-competes. The ones under 30-day non-competes will be able to work for anyone they want beginning Saturday, December 4, while the ones under 90-day non-competes will become free agents on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. These dates are assuming the releases are effective as of yesterday, November 4.

