On the behalf of Jon Moxley, AEW President Tony Khan announced last night Moxley would be entering an inpatient program for alcohol treatment.

The AEW star has been receiving numerous messages of support from those on social media — including WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

“Wishing Jon the very best. A bold and brave decision — and I know he’ll be back and better than ever,” Foley wrote. “Mox has a heck of a support system, with great fans, and an amazing wife. @ReneePaquette @JonMoxley”

No word on a timetable for Moxley’s return to the ring. Below is Khan’s statement about Moxley:

“Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program,” Khan wrote. “Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery.”

“Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can. I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring.

“Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time. If you or a loved one need help, please reach out to SAMHSA’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357).”

