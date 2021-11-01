“Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin is headed to MLW.

MLW announced today that Garvin will make his debut at the upcoming War Chamber event, which takes place on November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, and will also feature a MLW Fusion TV taping.

MLW’s announcement noted the following on Garvin:

A scowl on his face and wired to raise hell, Gnarls Garvin is a smash mouth, hard-hitting heavyweight. A certified hoss, “Big Beef” promises to run over anyone in the ring… and leave mud tracks in the wake of the destruction he causes. The brawling bad man from Champions Trailer Park in Louisville, Garvin has a history of violence both in and away from the ring. One infamous story involves Garvin biting off a chunk of an eyebrow in a tussle… and he isn’t shy about threatening to do it again, if need be. With tobacco dripping from his lip, this certified hoss is an emerging force in the heavyweight division of Major League Wrestling.

There’s no word on who Garvin will face at War Chamber, but we will keep you updated. Below is the updated line-up for the show:

War Chamber Match

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday and TBA vs. CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Josef Samael, Ikuro Kwon)

Ladder Match for the Vacant MLW National Openweight Title

Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. TBA

Opera Cup Semi-finals

TJP vs. Calvin Tankman

Opera Cup Finals

Calvin Tankman or TJP vs. Davey Richards

Aramis vs. Arez

Winner gets briefcase full of Cesar’s Cash.

LA Park vs Homicide

Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead

nZo vs. Matt Cross

Sea Stars vs. Top Dogs

Gnarls Garvin will make his debut

Appearances by Cesar Duran, MLW World Tag Team Champions Los Parks, MLW/IWA Carribbean Heavyweight Champion King Muertes, TJP, 5150, Warhorse, KC Navarro, King Mo, Sea Stars, Alicia Atout, and more