Commentators Rich Bocchini and Joe Dombrowski welcome fans to War Chamber! Cesar Duran kicks things off with an important announcement!

Cesar Duran’s Announcement:

Before he releases his breaking news, Duran gets the crowd fired up for tonight’s War Chamber main event. He promises there will be a lot of violence. With that said, he reveals that he’s spoken to MLW’s CEO, Court Bauer, and it’s official: MLW is heading back to Mexico!

– After their tag match went to a No Contest last week, 5150 is still gunning for Los Parks and their MLW Tag Team Championship.

Rich Bocchini and Joe Dombrowski reveal MLW’s upcoming fight schedule:

* Next Week: MLW Fusion returns with a special Thanksgiving episode

* In Two Weeks: The Opera Cup Finals will take place.

* In December: MLW will close out the year with MLW Azteca in Mexico.

* Earlier 2022: The company will kick off the new year with television tapings in Dallas, Texas, on Friday, January 21.

– Ahead of their contest, Mads Krügger and CONTRA Unit look to end the final chapter of their two-year novel with Alex Hammerstone on their terms.

-“Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin is coming to MLW next week!

– Rich Bocchini reminds everyone at home that next week’s episode of MLW Fusion will air a Ladder Match to determine who will take home the vacant National Openweight Championship. The bout is between Alex Shelley, Myron Reed, Zenshi, Alex Kane and a Wild Card. Also, the Opera Cup Semifinals will conclude with TJP battling Calvin Tankman. The winner will meet Davey Richards in the finals in two weeks.

We head to the ring for the main event bout! Tonight, Alex Hammerstone and Contra Unit will put the final stamp in their two-year dispute. Which team will reign supreme?

War Chamber: The Hammerheads (MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, EJ Nduka, Savio Vega & Cesar Duran’s mystery partner) vs. CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Ikuro Kwon and The SENTAI Death Squad)

CONTRA Unit won the coin toss, meaning their team heads on out first. The head man to come out is the former World Champion, Jacob Fatu.

And the first man from The Hammerheads is… Matanza Duran (Jeff Cobb)!! The newly reincarnated Mantaza heads to the ring. Fatu is in awe.

Jacob Fatu vs. Matanza Duran (Jeff Cobb)

nd here we go! These two hosses connect rapid-fire shoulder tackles. Both men display an exchange before Duran topples Fatu with a dropkick. Fatu quickens his recovery time and violently whips Duran into two separate turnbuckles. Duran sets Fatu up on the top turnbuckle and plants another dropkick before hurling him off. Duran directs traffic up until the second man from Contra arrives.

The second fighter to head down to the ring is Sentai Death Squad Member #1.

Jacob Fatu & Sentai Death Squad Member # 1 vs. Matanza Duran

As the Sentai Death Squad Member arrives in the ring, he takes out Duran with a sitout swinging side slam just as the show takes a quick break.

We’re back from the break. Duran/Cobb is flat on the mat. The Death Squad Member hoists Duran up and traps him in the corner. Fatu rains down blows while the Squad Member blocks Duran’s airway with a foot chokehold.

Savio Vega makes the save for Duran, evening the bout two-on-two.

Jacob Fatu & Sentai Death Squad Member # 1 vs. Matanza Duran & Savio Vega

Vega comes armed with a kendo stick and starts swinging uncontrollably on Fatu and the Squad Member. Vega and Duran hold down the fort before the third member from Contra appears.

Ikuro Kwon enters in at No. 3 for Contra.

Jacob Fatu, Sentai Death Squad Member # 1 & Ikuro Kwon vs. Matanza Duran & Savio Vega

Kwon enters in with martial art strikes on Duran and Vega. Fatu sneaks up behind with a handspring moonsault on Duran. Contra Unit is wreaking havoc until Richard Holliday heads out to even the odds.

Jacob Fatu, Sentai Death Squad Member # 1 & Ikuro Kwon vs. Matanza Duran, Savio Vega & Richard Holliday

Holliday runs in like a wrecking ball and hits The 2008 on Ikuro Kwon. The Sentai Death Squad Member #1 charges behind Holliday. Holliday tosses the Squad Member straight towards the steel cage. Meanwhile, Matanza Duran connects a nasty double stomp on the Squad Member’s chest.

Heading down the ring is the fourth entrant from Team Contra. It’s the second Sentai Death Squad Member.

Jacob Fatu, Sentai Death Squad Member # 1 & # 2 and Ikuro Kwon vs. Matanza Duran, Savio Vega & Richard Holliday

The second Sentai Squad Member pounces Savio Vega in the corner. This match will continue after the second commercial break.

After the break, here comes “The Judge” EJ Nduka, representing the fourth member from the Hammerheads.

Jacob Fatu, Sentai Death Squad Member # 1 & # 2 and Ikuro Kwon vs. Matanza Duran, Savio Vega, Richard Holliday & EJ Nduka

Nduka is knocking heads off with fast and vicious clotheslines on each member of Contra! He holds the first Sentai Death Squad Member in a delayed vertical suplex. Fatu and Nduka trade some heavy haymakers.

The fifth and final member of Contra heads on down to the ring. It’s Mads Krugger.

Jacob Fatu, Sentai Death Squad Member # 1 & # 2, Ikuro Kwon & Mads Krugger vs. Matanza Duran, Savio Vega, Richard Holliday & EJ Nduka

Krugger steps up to EJ Nduka. He tries to throw a wild left hand. Nduka catches his punch mid-air, and both men decide to switch their offense to double chokeslams. Neither man budge. They turn their attention toward other people. Nduka shifts his attention to Ikuro Kwon with a brutal spinebuster.

And now, we await Alex Hammerstone’s arrival!

The 5th and final member of Team Hammerheads to enter the #WarChamber is The World Heavyweight Champion "YBH" @alexhammerstone. ▶️ https://t.co/eTZB1z3C0A pic.twitter.com/grpBb8zsyH — MLW (@MLW) November 18, 2021

Jacob Fatu, Sentai Death Squad Member # 1 & # 2, Ikuro Kwon & Mads Krugger vs. Matanza Duran, Savio Vega, Richard Holliday, EJ Nduka & Alex Hammerstone

As Hammerstone walks down the ramp, the first Sentai Death Squad Member charges him with a lead pipe. The second Squad Member follows and gets knocked down by the World Champion. Hammerstone is fired up and imitates the Ultimate Warrior by vigorously shaking the ropes. Mads Krugger is standing behind, waiting for him to turn around. Hammerstone walks right into a chokeslam. Luckily, by the skin of his teeth, Hammerstone counters the chokeslam with his Nightmare Pendulum. We take our final break before the crux of the match begins.

After taking our last break, Jacob Fatu and Alex Hammerstone rehash a similar sequence that we saw from their Fightland title match. Both men are trading shots until Fatu ensnares an ankle lock. Hammerstone breaks free from Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf accidentally lands into Mads Krugger. It looks like there’s some tension between the two Contra members.

For a brief moment, they decide to put their differences aside and work together. Fatu sent Krugger into Hammerstone with an assisted Irish Whip. Krugger eats an elbow from Hammerstone in the corner. But again, tensions escalate between them when Fatu misses a senton from off the top, and Krugger happens to be in his landing zone. Kwon eats a big boot from Hammerstone. Hammerstone hoists Kwon up in the Torture Rack and gets him to tap out! It’s all over. The Hammerheads earned the final victory in this storied rivalry!

Winners: The Hammerheads

Post-Match: Mads Krugger and Jacob Fatu are arguing. Their words turn to fisticuffs. Ikuro Kwon sides with Krugger and takes the fight to Fatu. Fatu snaps and whales on his former partners. Security runs out to pull Krugger and Fatu apart before a second-round erupts.

– Before the show comes to a close, Cesar Duran and Karlee Perez (fka Catrina in Lucha Underground) are having a drink amongst themselves and reminisce on their blood feud from back in the day. Duran wants them to start over, so he shows her a mapped-out blueprint of what Azteca Underground will look like. Perez seems pleased. So pleased, she’s willing to let bygones be bygones.

That concludes this week’s special broadcast of War Chamber. Thanks for watching!