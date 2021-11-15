During tonight’s ROH Honor For All, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated Kenny King and Dragon Lee to become the new ROH Tag Team Champions.
Before losing tonight, King and Lee had held the titles since September after they defeated Homicide and Chris Dickinson.
Honor For All aired exclusively on the HonorClub platform.
Below are a few highlights:
