2K has revealed new features for the WWE 2K22 video game, which is scheduled to be released in March 2022.

2K unveiled a new Top 10 Hit List of highly-requested features and innovations today, including the anticipated new MyGM mode, which was in demand from fans, and the franchise-first MyFACTION and re-designed gameplay engine.

2K touted that the new features and additions promise a WWE 2K experience that truly hits different.

It was also noted that while WWE 2K22 will be released in March, new details will be announced in January.

Below is a list of features that were announced today, along with new footage: