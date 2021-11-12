WWE has announced a new match and segment for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX.

Tonight’s show will feature Garza and Humberto of Los Lotharios going up against Rick Boogs and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in tag team action. This match comes after Garza and Humberto attacked Nakamura and Boogs two weeks ago.

WWE has also announced that Sasha Banks will be back on SmackDown tonight, her first appearance since being attacked by Shotzi two weeks ago. WWE has not announced Banks vs. Shotzi, but they noted that Banks has her sights set.

“The Boss is back, and she’s coming for Shotzi. Sasha Banks returns to SmackDown tonight for the first time since suffering a vicious attack at the hands of Shotzi that included being thrown face-first into her tank. There is no doubt The Blueprint knows exactly who she is targeting upon her return to the blue brand. So what exactly will unfold? Find out tonight on SmackDown live at 8/7 C on FOX!,” WWE wrote on Banks’ appearance.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. Below is the updated line-up:

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. King Xavier Woods in a non-title match for the control of SmackDown

* Sasha Banks will appear and she has her eye on Shotzi

* Los Lotharios vs. Rick Boogs and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura