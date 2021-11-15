WWE has announced another non-title RAW vs. SmackDown match for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle will face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in non-title action.

The 2021 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place this coming Sunday, November 21 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. Below is the updated card:

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Happy Baron Corbin, TBA)

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, TBA)

Champion vs. Champion

WWE Champion Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Champion vs. Champion

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Champions vs. Champions

RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos