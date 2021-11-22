The match order for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view had been decided on as of this afternoon, according to Fightful Select.

WWE Champion Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was set to open the pay-per-view, while the Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match was scheduled to happen after that.

The 25-Man Dual Brand Battle Royal and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. RAW Tag Team Champions R-K-Bro are said to be in spots that could see them flexed into different positions, which could very well change the entire match order.

The semi-main event was scheduled to be the Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match, and the main event was set to be RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

UPDATE: It was reported at 7:50pm that there was a change to the order, and that the main event and opener may be switched.

As noted, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest was moved to the Kickoff pre-show. You can click here for our live coverage of the show.

