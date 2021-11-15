NJPW announced that Chris Dickinson will be missing Monday’s NJPW Strong: Detonation tapings in Riverside, California due to an injury.

Dickinson sustained the injury during his match at Battle in the Valley on Saturday, November 13.

He was scheduled to team with Alex Zayne to go against Jay White and Hikuleo. Yuya Uemura will now take his place and team with Zayne.

Below is NJPW’s full statement as well as the updated card for Detonation:

As he undergoes evaluation and treatment, he will be unable to compete on Monday November 15’s NJPW STRONG tapings in Riverside California. We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Chris wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. The following card change has been made to Monday’s event. Jay White & Hikuleo vs Chris Dickinson & Alex Zayne Jay White & Hikuleo vs Yuya Uemura & Alex Zayne We invite fans to join New Japan Pro-Wrestling in wishing Chris the very best in his recovery.

* Tom Lawlor (c) vs. Fred Rosser (NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match)

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Brody King

* Jay White & Hikuleo vs. Alex Zayne & Yuya Uemura

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Gabriel Kidd

* Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb & TJP vs. Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors & Ren Narita

* Lio Rush & Adrian Quest vs. Bateman & Misterioso

* Jordan Clearwater & Brogan Finlay vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC

* Josh Barnett vs. Alex Coughlin