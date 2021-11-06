Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of NJPW Power Struggle from Osaka Prefectural Gym in Osaka, Japan. Coverage begins at 4 am ET/1 am PT.

The main event features IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi taking on Zack Sabre Jr. The event will stream live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary (English audio to be added at a later date).

Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Rights To Tokyo Dome Contract

Kazuchika Okada (holder) vs. Tama Tonga

IWGP US Championship

Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. KENTA

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship

Robbie Eagles (c) vs. El Desperado

Provisional KOPW 2021 (Amateur Wrestling Match)

Toru Yano (c) vs. Great-O-Khan

NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship

YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto (c) vs. SHO, Yujiro Takahashi, and EVIL

Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi, Yuji Nagata vs. BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, and SANADA

Tiger Mask, Tomoaki Honma, Togi Makabe vs. Jado, Gedo, and Tanga Loa

Kosei Fujita and Ryohei Oiwa vs. DOUKI and Yoshinobu Kanemaru